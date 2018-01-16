TABLE-Kazakhstan's 2017 copper, steel, zinc output rises

ALMATY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's 2017 refined copper output rose 4.2 percent and crude steel output jumped 9.4 percent, while refined zinc production climbed 1.0 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Dec Nov Jan-Dec REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 39,641 38,848 425,612 mth/mth pct change 2.0 6.9 --- yr/yr pct change 11.4 10.2 4.2 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,823 27,828 329,178 mth/mth pct change 0.0 -3.7 --- yr/yr pct change 0.0 2.5 1.0 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 25,000 27,500 306,800 mth/mth pct change -9.1 6.2 --- yr/yr pct change -21.6 -5.5 -5.5 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 150,824 147,107 1,771,428 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 2.5 -2.4 --- yr/yr pct change 4.1 2.6 1.5 BAUXITE (T) 382,700 341,000 4,843,200 mth/mth pct change 12.2 -17.5 --- yr/yr pct change -6.8 -14.4 0.9 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 173,167 164,678 1,947,728 mth/mth pct change 5.2 5.9 --- yr/yr pct change 6.1 -0.5 6.6 CRUDE STEEL (T) 424,406 415,444 4,663,284 mth/mth pct change 2.2 9.9 --- yr/yr pct change 13.9 12.9 9.4 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 8.2 8.3 112.3 mth/mth pct change -1.2 -2.4 --- yr/yr pct change -18.0 53.7 59.3 REFINED LEAD (T) 10,474 12,209 147,366 mth/mth pct change -14.2 -2.8 --- yr/yr pct change 2.8 10.0 9.9 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,283 3,737 44,203 mth/mth pct change 14.6 -11.8 --- yr/yr pct change 34.1 -1.5 16.8 REFINED SILVER (kg) 99,871 86,531 1,041,837 mth/mth pct change 15.4 13.9 --- yr/yr pct change 14.1 -12.9 -11.9 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)