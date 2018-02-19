TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan copper, steel, zinc output rises y/y

ALMATY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January refined copper output jumped 11.1 percent year-on-year and crude steel output rose 2.9 percent, while refined zinc production climbed 2.6 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Jan 2018 Dec 2017 REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 35,770 39,641 mth/mth pct change -9.8 2.0 yr/yr pct change 11.1 11.4 REFINED ZINC (T) 28,474 27,823 mth/mth pct change 2.3 0.0 yr/yr pct change 2.6 0.0 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 19,600 25,000 mth/mth pct change -21.6 -9.1 yr/yr pct change -22.5 -21.6 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 150,605 150,824 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -0.1 2.5 yr/yr pct change 0.9 4.1 BAUXITE (T) 429,100 382,700 mth/mth pct change 12.1 12.2 yr/yr pct change 4.8 -6.8 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 171,287 173,167 mth/mth pct change -1.1 5.2 yr/yr pct change 2.3 6.1 CRUDE STEEL (T) 380,587 424,406 mth/mth pct change -10.3 2.2 yr/yr pct change 2.9 13.9 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 6.6 8.2 mth/mth pct change -19.5 -1.2 yr/yr pct change -10.8 -18.0 REFINED LEAD (T) 13,215 10,474 mth/mth pct change 26.2 -14.2 yr/yr pct change 1.1 2.8 REFINED GOLD (kg) 2,836 4,283 mth/mth pct change -33.8 14.6 yr/yr pct change 16.1 34.1 REFINED SILVER (kg) 58,975 99,871 mth/mth pct change -40.9 15.4 yr/yr pct change -12.7 14.1 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jane Merriman)