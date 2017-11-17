TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Oct copper, steel, zinc output rises

ALMATY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-October refined copper output rose 2.8 percent and crude steel output jumped 8.5 percent, while refined zinc production climbed 1.0 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Friday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Oct Sept Jan-Oct REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 36,356 31,431 347,123 mth/mth pct change 15.7 -4.2 --- yr/yr pct change 1.8 -15.2 2.8 REFINED ZINC (T) 28,906 27,741 273,527 mth/mth pct change 4.2 -2.1 --- yr/yr pct change 9.1 3.7 1.0 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 25,900 25,000 254,300 mth/mth pct change 3.6 -3.8 --- yr/yr pct change -11.0 -10.7 -3.6 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 150,801 146,243 1,473,497 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 3.1 -2.4 --- yr/yr pct change 2.7 1.6 1.1 BAUXITE (T) 413,400 417,600 4,119,500 mth/mth pct change -1.0 -2.3 --- yr/yr pct change 1.2 6.4 3.2 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 155,454 160,515 1,609,883 mth/mth pct change -3.2 8.7 --- yr/yr pct change -3.6 4.6 7.5 CRUDE STEEL (T) 377,892 363,707 3,823,434 mth/mth pct change 3.9 -7.8 --- yr/yr pct change 6.7 1.3 8.5 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 8.5 10.9 95.8 mth/mth pct change -22.0 -8.4 --- yr/yr pct change 34.9 98.2 73.9 REFINED LEAD (T) 12,555 12,660 124,683 mth/mth pct change -0.8 -0.5 --- yr/yr pct change 12.1 20.3 10.5 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,237 3,421 36,183 mth/mth pct change 23.9 -9.2 --- yr/yr pct change 18.9 2.7 17.2 REFINED SILVER (kg) 75,979 74,181 855,435 mth/mth pct change 2.4 -5.6 --- yr/yr pct change -17.0 -20.8 -14.1 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)