ASTANA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan produced 86.2 million tonnes of oil in 2017, up from 78 million tonnes a year earlier, Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov told a briefing on Thursday.

The Central Asian nation plans to produce just as much or slightly more crude in 2018, he said. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)