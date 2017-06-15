FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Kazakh Halyk Bank to inject $585 mln into KKB after takeover
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 15, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Kazakh Halyk Bank to inject $585 mln into KKB after takeover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

ALMATY, June 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , said on Thursday it would inject 185 billion tenge ($585 million) into Kazkommertsbank after buying almost full control of the troubled lender.

Halyk Bank said in a statement it would buy a 96.81 percent stake in Kazkommertsbank (KKB) for a symbolic 2 tenge ($0.006), in a deal that should be finalised before the end of the year.

The banks signed a provisional takeover agreement in March, a deal supported by the government and central bank to strengthen the country's ailing banking sector.

In line with preliminary agreements, Halyk said on Thursday the deal was conditional on KKB selling 2.4 trillion tenge ($7.5 billion) of bad loans to Kazakhstan's state-run "bad bank".

The former Soviet republic has struggled to recover from the 2008/09 global financial crisis and its banking sector has been beset more recently by bad loans since the sharp slide in the price of oil, Kazakhstan's main export. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.