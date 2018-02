LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan-focused Kaz Minerals on Thursday said its full-year profit before tax jumped to $580 million in 2017 from $220 million a year earlier and said it expected its 2018 output to be up as much as 16 percent.

The London-listed miner, which mainly mines copper and gold, was helped by an 80 percent jump in 2017 production and higher commodity prices. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Adrian Croft)