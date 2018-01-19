Kansas City Southern reports results for the quarter ended December 31 - summary

Jan 19 (Reuters) - * Kansas City Southern posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share. The mean expectation of 18 analysts for the quarter ended December 31 was for earnings of $1.37 per share. * Revenue rose 10.34 percent to $660.40 million from a year ago; analysts expected $656.28 million. * Kansas City Southern’s Reported EPS for the quarter was $5.33. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.6 percent in the last three months. * In the last 30 days six analysts have negatively revised estimates and four analysts have revised estimates upwards. * Kansas City Southern shares had risen by 6.0 percent this quarter and gained 6.0 percent so far this year. * The Kansas City, Missouri-based company reported quarterly net income of $551.7 million, an increase of $422.1 million. * Kansas City Southern is a member of the S&P 500. This summary was generated 01:50 p.m. GMT.