Kansas City Southern quarterly profit rises on commodity volumes

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern, a regional U.S. railroad with extensive operations in Mexico, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Friday, driven by revenue growth in 2017 in all six of the commodities it hauls. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company posted fourth-quarter net income of $552 million, or $5.33 per diluted share, up from $130 million, or $1.21 per diluted share a year earlier.

After adjustments for one-time items, the railroad earned an all-time record $1.38 per share, versus the $1.37 analysts expected, the company said.