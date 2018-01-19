FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
January 19, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Kansas City Southern quarterly profit rises on commodity volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern, a regional U.S. railroad with extensive operations in Mexico, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Friday, driven by revenue growth in 2017 in all six of the commodities it hauls. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company posted fourth-quarter net income of $552 million, or $5.33 per diluted share, up from $130 million, or $1.21 per diluted share a year earlier.

After adjustments for one-time items, the railroad earned an all-time record $1.38 per share, versus the $1.37 analysts expected, the company said.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.