Kellogg posts higher quarterly sales
October 31, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in 19 hours

Kellogg posts higher quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co reported Tuesday higher quarterly sales on increased demand for frozen foods and Kashi snacks, even as sales of cereals and snacks in the United States declined.

Kellogg’s shares were up nearly 3 percent in pre-market trade.

Net income rose to $297 million, or 85 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $292 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 0.6 percent to $3.27 billion following 10 straight quarterly declines, and beat the average analyst estimate of $3.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
