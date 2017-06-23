Three killed in gun attack on bank in Kenyan northeast - police

NAIROBI, June 23 (Reuters) - Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.

Two civilians and a police officer died in the attack in Mandera County, police commander Charles Chacha said.

"There were five armed gangsters. When they arrived at the bank, they shot the officer at the door, and the police managed to shoot one of the criminals, but ...they escaped," Chacha told Reuters by phone. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by John Stonestreet)