Mauritius's SBM makes offer for some assets of Kenya's Chase Bank
#Banking and Financial News
January 5, 2018 / 9:47 AM / 2 days ago

Mauritius's SBM makes offer for some assets of Kenya's Chase Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mauritius’s SBM Holdings has made a binding offer for some of the assets and liabilities of Kenya’s Chase Bank, the Kenyan central bank said on Friday.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has been seeking a strategic investor for Chase, which has been under receivership since April 2016 after failing to meet its financial obligations.

CBK has not specified the size of the stake it plans to sell.

“The binding offer, accepted on 4 January 2018, includes the acquisition of certain assets and matched liabilities from CBLR,” the central bank said in a statement.

“It is expected that this transaction will inter alia ensure the transfer of 75 percent of the value of deposits currently under moratorium and the transfer of staff and branches of the existing CBLR operations.”

Chase is in the hands of the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation, a state body that protects depositors in case of bank failure.

Last year, CBK said 12 parties - including local and foreign banks - had shown interest in the bank, which has no relations with JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Financial services group SBM Holdings said last year that it was bidding to buy a stake in Chase Bank, which would expand its presence in Kenya.

In November 2016, it acquired Kenya’s Fidelity Bank for a token payment of 100 shillings ($0.97) and said it would inject 1.45 billion shillings of fresh capital into it. ($1=103.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
