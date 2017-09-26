Kenya central bank extends sale of two-year and 10-year Treasury bonds

NAIROBI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank invited bids on Tuesday for two-year and 10-year Treasury bonds worth 13 billion shillings ($126 million) in a tap sale.

The bank said in a statement the two-year bond will have an average yield rate and coupon of 11.619 percent, while the 10-year bond will have a coupon of 12.966 percent and average yield rate of 13.072 percent, and it will receive bids between Sept.26 and Sept.28.

At their auction on Sept.20, the weighted average yield on the two-year bond fell to 11.619 percent from 12.509 percent in December 2016, while the weighted average yield on the 10-year bond rose to 13.072 percent from 13.060 percent in August. ($1 = 103.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)