LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kenya’s dollar-denominated bonds fell by nearly half a cent on Friday after results of the presidential elections showed a low voter turn out dealing a blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hopes for a decisive second-term mandate.

The 2019 issue fell as much as 0.45 cents to 102.35 cents in the dollar while the 2024 bond lost the same amount to hit a low of 102.35 cents, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)