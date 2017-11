NAIROBI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling strengthened against the dollar after the Supreme Court upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in a repeat vote held last month, traders said.

The shilling rose to 103.60/80 per dollar after the unanimous verdict was delivered, from 103.80/90, where it was trading earlier. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Toby Chopra)