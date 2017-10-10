FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya opposition leader withdraws from presidential election re-run
October 10, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 9 days ago

Kenya opposition leader withdraws from presidential election re-run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday he would not stand in a court-ordered re-run of August’s nullified presidential election that is scheduled for Oct. 26.

“In the interest of the people of Kenya, the region and world at large, we believe that all will be best served by (opposition grouping) NASA vacating the presidential candidature of elections slated for 26th of October, 2017,” Odinga told a news conference. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

