NAIROBI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kenya’s benchmark share index NSE-20 rose 1.49 percent on Tuesday following the declaration of the result of Monday’s repeat presidential election.

The broader all share index NASI also rose 1.17 percent to close at 161.99 points, data from the bourse showed. On Monday, the election board declared President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of the repeat election, which was boycotted by the main opposition. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Peter Graff)