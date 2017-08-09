FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 4 days ago

Kenyan bonds rally after peaceful election, lead for incumbent

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's dollar bonds rallied on Wednesday after elections earlier this week passed peacefully and the latest vote count showed incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta with a comfortable lead over his leftist rival.

The $2 billion sovereign bond maturing 2024 rose 1.3 cent to the highest since mid-June while the 2019 $1 billion issue was up 0.6 cent, according to Tradeweb data.

Earlier the Kenyan shilling traded slightly firmer against the dollar.

The election commission said Kenyatta maintained a lead with 54.8 percent of the vote after 85 percent of polling stations had reported. Opposition leader Raila Odinga had 44.3 percent, a margin of nearly 1.4 million votes.

However, Odinga has rejected the early results, stoking fears his disgruntled supporters could take to the streets and bring about a repeat of the deadly post-election violence seen in 2008.

"Kenyatta's provisional win will soothe those investors who feared a leftist shift in economic policy. But the most important issues are ahead of us: Does Odinga concede peacefully? His initial rhetoric suggests there is a risk he does not," Exotix Capital said. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by)

