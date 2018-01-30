FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 30, 2018 / 3:05 PM / a day ago

Kenya government: Opposition 'resistance movement' is criminal group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Kenyan government on Tuesday declared the opposition’s ‘National Resistance Movement’ a criminal group, paving the way for potential arrests following the symbolic inauguration of the opposition leader.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka confirmed the authenticity of an official notice sent to several media houses saying the movement - a loosely organised coalition of opposition lawmakers - had been declared illegal. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; writing by Katharine Houreld, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.