FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Markets
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Technology
Environment
Sport
Health
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 5, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated a day ago

Two Kenya TV channels shut by government resume partial broadcasting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Two Kenyan television channels shut down by the government over their coverage of the opposition resumed partial broadcasting on Monday although a third channel remained off the air.

NTV resumed broadcasting on pay-to-view channels, it announced on its Twitter feed, and KTN News resumed on free-to-air terrestrial channels. Citizen television, which was also shut down last week, remained off-air.

The three had been shut down after trying to live stream an event held by opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday, where he symbolically inaugurated himself as president. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.