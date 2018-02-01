FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 11:13 AM / a day ago

Kenya high court suspends government shutdown of three TV channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A Kenyan high court has suspended a government shutdown of three private TV channels that was prompted by their coverage of opposition leader Raila Odinga’s self-proclaimed presidential inauguration on Tuesday, one of the channels reported on its twitter feed.

“Government expected to restore NTV, Citizen TV & KTN News signals after High Court suspends switch off for 14 days pending case being heard,” NTV Kenya wrote on its official Twitter feed. (reporting by John Ndiso; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones)

