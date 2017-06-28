FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's KEPCO in talks with Toshiba over stake in UK nuclear project
June 28, 2017 / 10:48 AM / a month ago

S.Korea's KEPCO in talks with Toshiba over stake in UK nuclear project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) is in negotiations to buy a stake in Toshiba's NuGen nuclear project in Britain, a KEPCO executive said on Wednesday.

"We are in negotiations with Toshiba to take some share (in the project)," Jong-hyuck Park, chief nuclear officer at state-owned KEPCO, said during an industry event in London on Wednesday.

His comments came a day after South Korea’s government suspended construction of two partially completed nuclear reactors in the country while it gathers public opinion on the facilities and decides whether they should be scrapped. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Susan Fenton)

