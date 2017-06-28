S.Korea's KEPCO in talks with Toshiba over stake in UK nuclear project

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) is in negotiations to buy a stake in Toshiba's NuGen nuclear project in Britain, a KEPCO executive said on Wednesday.

"We are in negotiations with Toshiba to take some share (in the project)," Jong-hyuck Park, chief nuclear officer at state-owned KEPCO, said during an industry event in London on Wednesday.

His comments came a day after South Korea’s government suspended construction of two partially completed nuclear reactors in the country while it gathers public opinion on the facilities and decides whether they should be scrapped. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Susan Fenton)