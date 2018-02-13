FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 6:40 AM / a day ago

Gucci-fever helps Kering beats sales forecast in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering on Tuesday posted better-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter as its biggest label Gucci recorded another solid performance following a reinvention of the brand.

Kering said sales rose 21.4 percent year-on-year to 4.26 billion euros ($5.25 billion) between October and December, up 27.4 percent on a comparable basis.

That marked a slight slowdown in revenue growth from a quarter earlier, although analysts polled by Inquiry Financial for Reuters had forecast comparable sales growth of 24.3 percent for the fourth quarter.

$1 = 0.8117 euros Reporting by Sarah White Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

