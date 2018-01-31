FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 1:17 PM / a day ago

German bank KfW issues green bonds worth SEK 6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* German state bank KfW has issued two green bonds with a total value of SEK 6 billion ($766 million)

* An SEK 5 billion green bond was issued last Friday with a maturity of 10 years, just days after an SEK 1 billion green bond with a maturity of 5 year, the bank said

* Green bonds help raise funds for projects such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and low-carbon transport

* “We look forward to broadening out our investor base with green bonds in different currencies,” said Petra Wehlert, head of capital markets at KfW (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
