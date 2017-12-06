FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's KfW head to quit at end-2017 for health reasons -Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 6, 2017 / 7:18 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Germany's KfW head to quit at end-2017 for health reasons -Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The head of Germany’s state-owned development bank KfW will quit at the end of December due to illness, Handelsblatt reported, citing unidentified sources in the finance industry.

Ulrich Schroeder, 65, had his contract extended until 2020 two years ago, but has decided to leave early, the German business daily reported late on Wednesday. Schroeder has run Frankfurt-based KfW since September 2008.

KfW declined to comment but said its supervisory board had been summoned to meet on Thursday. It gave no further details.

Schroeder informed staff two years ago he was suffering from cancer but kept working while undergoing treatment.

Fellow executive board member Guenther Braeuning was appointed as deputy CEO in September. (Reporting by Andreas Framke Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.