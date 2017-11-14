FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shoe retailer Khadim India's shares fall on trading debut after $83 mln IPO
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 14, 2017 / 4:49 AM / a day ago

Shoe retailer Khadim India's shares fall on trading debut after $83 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Khadim India Ltd’s shares fell as much as 5 percent on their trading debut on Tuesday after the footwear retailer’s initial public offering last week raised 5.43 billion rupees ($83 million).

At 0440 GMT, the stock was trading at 717.50 rupees, down 4.4 percent from the IPO issue price of 750 rupees.

The IPO was subscribed 1.9 times.

Khadim raised 500 million rupees from the IPO by selling new shares, while the remainder of the IPO proceeds went to its shareholders who pared their stake in the company. ($1 = 65.3275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.