Kia Motors sees China sales recovering gradually

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Kia Motors Corp said on Friday it expects a gradual recovery in China sales in the fourth quarter, driven by new models and improved auto financing.

The automaker said dealer traffic had improved from earlier this year, when its sales plunged amid a diplomatic row between China and South Korea.

Kia Motors also said it was considering introducing two electric vehicles in China in 2018 and 2019 each. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)