Kinder Morgan 3rd-qtr revenue dips on Hurricane Harvey impact
October 18, 2017 / 8:14 PM / in 3 days

Kinder Morgan 3rd-qtr revenue dips on Hurricane Harvey impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 1.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, partly due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Net income available to shareholders was $334 million, or 15 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $227 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Kinder Morgan’s revenue fell to $3.28 billion from $3.33 billion.

In August, Harvey hit the Texas shore as a fierce Category 4 hurricane, causing massive flooding, which knocked out 11 percent of U.S. refining capacity, a quarter of oil production from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and closed ports all along the Texas coast. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

