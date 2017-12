TORONTO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd rose as much as 9.5 percent in early trade on Friday, after the country’s energy regulator ruled it could sidestep some municipal permits for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The stock was last trading up 7.3 percent at C$17.87 following the late Thursday ruling, considered a major victory for the C$7.4 billion ($5.8 billion)project. ($1 = 1.2846 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)