FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's KIPCO extends debt maturities with 100 million dinar bond
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2017 / 12:06 PM / a day ago

Kuwait's KIPCO extends debt maturities with 100 million dinar bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state’s largest listed investment company, has completed a 100 million dinar ($331 million) seven-year bond issue, it said on Thursday

Corporate bonds in Kuwait are typically shorter-dated issues, but KIPCO said its seven-year bond will leave it without any debt repayments until the middle of 2019.

“By issuing these dinar bonds, we have reduced our debt maturity concentration by converting from short-term into longer-term (debt),“ said Faisal al-Ayyar, KIPCO’s vice chairman. ”The funds raised by the bonds will be used to repay existing obligations, stagger our maturities and diversify our investor base.”

Gulf Bank, KAMCO Investment Company and NBK Capital were the joint lead arrangers on the issue, which was 1.45 times oversubscribed, KIPCO said.

The bonds were issued in fixed and floating-rate tranches, with the fixed bond paying 5.25 percent annually and the floating bond paying a coupon of 2.25 percent annually over the Kuwaiti central bank discount rate, KIPCO said.

KIPCO has assets of $32 billion, including ownership interests in more than 60 companies across 24 countries in financial services, media, real estate, manufacturing and other sectors. ($1 = 0.3017 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.