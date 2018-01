Jan 29 (Reuters) - KKR & Co said on Monday it would appoint Jacques Veyrat as a senior adviser to support the investment firm’s activities in France.

Veyrat manages his own investment company called Impala SAS, which has about 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) in net asset value.

Before founding Impala in 2011, Veyrat was CEO of Netherlands-based commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Group.