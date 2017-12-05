FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kobe Steel's Chofu aluminium plant loses JIS certification
Sections
Featured
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
The road to Brexit
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
Special Report
reuters investigates
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
Environment
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 5, 2017 / 9:10 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Kobe Steel's Chofu aluminium plant loses JIS certification

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details and background)

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd’s Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS) certification has been temporarily suspended at its aluminium extrusion plant in Chofu, western Japan, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, in the latest blow to the embattled steelmaker.

Kobe Steel earlier had the certifications at its Hatano plant revoked for seamless copper pipe products used for air conditioning and refrigerators as well as for insulated copper tubing.

Japan’s third-largest steelmaker, which supplies the manufacturers of cars, planes, trains and other industrial products across the world, has said that about 500 of its customers had received products with falsified specifications, in one of Japan’s biggest industrial scandals.

The latest suspension would last until the aluminium plant improves its quality control and assurance system to prevent falsification in inspection procedures, a company spokesman said.

“We aim to implement such measures as soon as possible,” he said.

Having the quality certifications suspended means the company can no longer sell aluminium and aluminium alloy bars, wires, seamless tubes and extruded shapes with the JIS label from the plant, the statement said.

This potentially restricts the number of customers that can buy the product.

But, it can still supply the products if customers agree to receive them without the quality badge, said the Kobe Steel spokesman.

Japanese manufacturing prowess has taken a hit in recent months due to the Kobe Steel scandal, news of improper final domestic inspection procedures at Nissan Motor and the more recent revelations of data cheating by Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Toray Industries Inc.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.