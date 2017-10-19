FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan transport ministry considering checks of cars, trains using Kobe Steel products - Kyodo
#Basic Materials
October 19, 2017 / 3:15 AM / 2 days ago

Japan transport ministry considering checks of cars, trains using Kobe Steel products - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry is considering convening a meeting to probe the safety of automobiles, trains and planes using products from scandal-hit Kobe Steel Ltd, Kyodo reported on Thursday.

With the data falsification scandal at Japan’s No. 3 steelmaker affecting a wide range of manufacturers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has decided to consider countermeasures that go further than its previous call for manufacturers to check the safety of affected products, Kyodo said without citing sources.

The ministry was not immediately available to comment.

This week, Europe’s aviation regulator advised aircraft manufacturers to stop using parts supplied by Kobe Steel until their safety can be verified, an escalation of a crisis that has sent shockwaves along global supply chains.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
