FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kobe Steel shares tumble, Nikkei says 30-plus foreign cos affected
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 13, 2017 / 12:50 AM / in 8 days

Kobe Steel shares tumble, Nikkei says 30-plus foreign cos affected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Kobe Steel Ltd slid more than 8 percent early on Friday after the Nikkei newspaper said more than 30 non-Japanese customers including Daimler AG and Airbus SE had been affected by the firm’s data falsification.

Kobe Steel shares were down 8.5 percent at 0030 GMT after stabilising on Thursday to close slightly higher.

Chief Executive Hiroya Kawasaki had warned reporters on Thursday that the data fabrication practice, which the company said affected about 200 companies, may have spread beyond Japan.

The government has ordered it to report on how the misconduct occurred and address safety concerns within about two weeks. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.