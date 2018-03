March 9 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd plans to appoint machinery business boss Mitsugu Yamaguchi as president, to replace Hiroya Kawasaki who is resigning over a quality control scandal, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

The move is expected to become official at a board of directors meeting to be held Friday, the Japanese business daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/2FBY7pW) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)