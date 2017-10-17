U.S. authorities seeking Kobe Steel documents related to data scandal

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are seeking Kobe Steel Ltd documents related to the company’s data cheating scandal, the Japanese steelmaker said on Tuesday.

The company said it would make an announcement at 0630 GMT, without providing further details.

Kobe Steel falsified data on product quality and sspecifications longer than the 10 years it had previously stated, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The cheating crisis engulfing Japan’s No.3 steelmaker is deepening with the company saying about 500 companies have received its falsely certified products. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)