ISTANBUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday its net profit in 2017 surged 41.9 percent to 4.91 billion lira ($1.3 billion), up from 3.46 billion lira a year earlier.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Koc Holding said its 2017 total revenues climbed 39.4 percent to 98.87 billion lira. ($1 = 3.7595 liras) (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Editing by Daren Butler)