ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Thursday its net profit climbed 31 percent to 1.290 billion lira ($334 million) in the third quarter from 981 million lira in the same period a year earlier.

According to a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, its total sales climbed to 25.87 billion lira in the third quarter from 18.64 billion in the same period a year earlier.