Kohl's posts strong holiday sales, raises FY 2017 forecast
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 8, 2018 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

Kohl's posts strong holiday sales, raises FY 2017 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp said comparable store sales in November and December increased 6.9 percent, leading the company to raise its full-year profit forecast.

The company said it now expects its fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share to be $4.10 to $4.20 versus its previous forecast of $3.72 to $3.92. Analysts on average expect the company to report a profit of $3.64 for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

