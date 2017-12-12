FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kosmos Energy to plug offshore Mauritania well
December 12, 2017 / 7:46 AM / a day ago

Kosmos Energy to plug offshore Mauritania well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy Ltd said it would plug one of its exploration wells offshore Mauritania after it failed to find significant amount of oil and gas.

Evaluation of logs and samples collected during drilling and wireline operations suggests the Campanian reservoir objective was water-bearing with some residual hydrocarbons, Kosmos said.

“We are still in the early stages of exploring this newly emerging basin and our forward drilling program remains unchanged given the independent nature of the prospects,” Chief Executive Andrew Inglis said in a statement. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

