Kosovo, ContourGlobal agree to build 500 MW coal-fired power plant

PRISTINA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Kosovan government and power generator ContourGlobal have agreed to build a 500 megawatt coal-fired power plant, the first major energy project in the Balkan country in more than two decades, a statement issued on Wednesday said.

The contract for the 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion)investment will be signed in the coming days, the government said in the statement. It will replace the Balkan country’s 40-year-old Kosovo A power plant, which is seen as one of the worst polluters in Europe. ($1 = 0.8508 euros) (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Ivana Sekularac and Louise Heavens)