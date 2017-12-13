FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kosovo, ContourGlobal agree to build 500 MW coal-fired power plant
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 13, 2017 / 2:32 PM / a day ago

Kosovo, ContourGlobal agree to build 500 MW coal-fired power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRISTINA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Kosovan government and power generator ContourGlobal have agreed to build a 500 megawatt coal-fired power plant, the first major energy project in the Balkan country in more than two decades, a statement issued on Wednesday said.

The contract for the 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion)investment will be signed in the coming days, the government said in the statement. It will replace the Balkan country’s 40-year-old Kosovo A power plant, which is seen as one of the worst polluters in Europe. ($1 = 0.8508 euros) (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Ivana Sekularac and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.