India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 profit rises, meets estimates
October 25, 2017 / 7:50 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 profit rises, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank, India’s fourth-largest private sector lender by assets, posted a 22 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest income and lower bad loans ratio.

Net profit rose to 9.94 billion rupees ($152.62 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 8.13 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said. bit.ly/2gBCFU8

That matched the average analysts’ estimate of 9.94 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 2.47 percent at end-September, compared with 2.58 percent a quarter earlier and 2.49 percent a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 16 percent to 23.13 billion rupees in the quarter. ($1 = 65.1300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
