JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - KPMG on Monday said it is weighing its options after South Africa’s tax service announced plans to sue because of public statements the auditor made about a confidential report.

“The recent pronouncements by SARS are being taken into consideration,” KMPG spokesman Nqubeko Sibiya said in an emailed response to a request for comment. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock)