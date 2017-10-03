FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African regulator to fast-track KPMG investigation
October 3, 2017 / 8:10 AM / in 16 days

South African regulator to fast-track KPMG investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s audit regulator will fast-track an investigation into global auditor KPMG over work done for business friends of President Jacob Zuma, the regulator’s chief executive told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“We will fast-track the investigation, but we have to respect the prescribed process of the auditing profession act and disciplinary rules,” Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors Chief Executive Bernard Agulhas told parliament’s finance committee.

Zuma and his friends, the Gupta family, have denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)

