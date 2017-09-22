FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Gold Fields says KPMG still external auditors
September 22, 2017 / 8:58 AM / a month ago

South Africa's Gold Fields says KPMG still external auditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South African gold mining company Gold Fields said on Friday that KPMG remains its external auditor but it will continue to monitor future developments.

“The Gold Fields board of directors has considered the matter and will be closely following future developments in this area. KPMG remain the company’s external auditors,” the company said in a statement.

KPMG cleared out its South African leadership last Friday after it found that work it did for firms owned by the Gupta family, businessmen friends of President Jacob Zuma, “fell considerably short” of its standards. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)

