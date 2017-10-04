FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Wits University drops KPMG as auditor
October 4, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 16 days ago

South Africa's Wits University drops KPMG as auditor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - One of South Africa’s leading seats of learning, the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), is dropping KPMG as its auditor after a scandal about the firm’s work for businessman friends of President Jacob Zuma, it said on Wednesday.

“It was agreed that KPMG had not been sufficiently transparent and that it is hard to reconcile KPMG’s conclusion that no one did anything illegal when senior individuals have been dismissed,” Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib said in a statement. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)

