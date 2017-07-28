FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian drug maker Krka to buy back up to 8.3 pct of own shares
July 28, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 10 days ago

Slovenian drug maker Krka to buy back up to 8.3 pct of own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 28 (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drugs maker Krka plans to buy back up to 2.7 million of its own shares, 8.3 percent of the total, over the next three years, the company said on Friday.

Shareholders gave approval earlier this month for the company to spend up to 227.8 million euros ($266.53 million) on the share purchases, it said in a statement.

At present, Krka holds 1.7 percent of its own shares.

Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company with a market capitalisation of 1.8 billion euros, had said it may use the acquired shares as a currency for possible takeovers or sell them to a possible strategic partner.

The company, whose profit surged by 31 percent to 91.7 million euros in the first half, said earlier in July that it was in talks to buy a small Chinese pharmaceutical company whose name it did not reveal. ($1 = 0.8547 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Adrian Croft)

