March 8, 2018 / 12:58 PM / a day ago

Supermarket chain Kroger's sales beat, but forecast disappoints

March 8 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co reported quarterly net sales that beat analysts’ estimates, but issued a disappointing full-year profit forecast, sending its shares down 7 percent in premarket trading.

Sales rose to $31.03 billion from $27.61 billion in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3.

Analysts had expected sales of $30.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings attributable to Kroger rose to $854 million, or 96 cents per share, from $506 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier. The company said it expects full-year 2018 earnings of $1.95 per share to $2.15 per share, largely below the $2.15 analysts on average were expecting. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

