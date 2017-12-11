FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Kroton looks to expand overseas through acquisitions
December 11, 2017

Brazil's Kroton looks to expand overseas through acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian for-profit education company Kroton Educacional SA has begun studies to expand abroad via acquisitions and is also eyeing new domestic targets, the firm’s chairman and senior executives said on Monday.

Speaking to investors and analysts, Chairman Rodrigo Calvo Galindo and the executives said the company aims to increase its participation in Brazil’s extension studies market to between 5 percent and 10 percent in five years, from 2 percent currently. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

