FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Profit at Brazil's Kroton rises 15 pct in quarter, beats forecasts
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 11, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 2 days ago

Profit at Brazil's Kroton rises 15 pct in quarter, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Net profit at Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil's largest for-profit college operator, rose 14.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 644.9 million reais ($203.1 million), beating analyst expectations.

In a securities filing, Kroton said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10.7 percent to 700.2 million reais, above the average forecast of 633.7 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

$1 = 3.1751 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.