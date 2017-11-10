FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brazil's Kroton reports net income of 451 mln reais, below consensus
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 10, 2017 / 9:56 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

CORRECTED-Brazil's Kroton reports net income of 451 mln reais, below consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Q3 net income rose 22.4 pct (not 34 pct) and EBITDA rose 10.7 pct (not 41 pct)

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kroton Educacional SA , Brazil’s largest for-profit education company, on Friday reported third-quarter net income of 450.8 million reais ($139 million), up 22.4 percent (not 34 percent) from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Profit missed an average estimate of 504 million reais in a Thomson Reuters survey of analysts. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10.7 percent (not 41 percent) to 544.3 million reais, below an average estimate of 584 million reais. ($1 = 3.2520 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
